Sailboat lands 75 migrants in Calabria

Reggio Calabria, October 2 - A sailboat on Wednesday landed 75 migrants in Calabria. The migrants, including 12 unaccompanied minors, set foot on the Ionian coast near Catanzaro. They were all male and all Pakistanis, police said. At Lampedusa, meanwhile, 53 Tunisians landed overnight in three landings. They were taken to the island's hotspot where there are now 301 people compared to a capacity of 95. They will shortly be moved, police said.