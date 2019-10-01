Bullying probe after 13-yr-old's suicide

Mother hit by timber load dies after son
Rome
01 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 1 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe into bullying and inciting suicide after a 13-year-old girl jumped to her death from her family apartment in the Italian capital on Sunday afternoon. Episodes of bullying suffered by the girl were reported in Tuesday's edition of local daily Il Messaggero. The girl died instantly after throwing herself out of the fourth-floor window.
