'Ius culturae' citizenship sign of civilisation - minister

Rome, October 2 - Granting citizenship to foreign minors as part of the proposed 'ius culturae' legislation would be a "sign of civilization", Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti on Wednesday told Radio Capital. "These kids are as Italian as my children", he said, referring to a proposed reform under which foreign minors could obtain Italian citizenship if they have attended school in Italy for at least five years, for at least one cycle of studies or for professional training. "The theme is not a priority but I can express my opinion as a representative of the Italian people", the minister, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S), also said. Meanwhile the leader of the opposition right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) Giorgia Meloni told Radio 24 on Wednesday that changing citizenship rules would require a referendum. "Those who think about modifying citizenship rules must necessarily go through the people: we don't agree on ius culturae because in Italy it is not true that minors can't have citizenship". "All around the world, a minor's citizenship depends on the family's citizenship, to safeguard the minor", said Meloni. "But the truth is that ius culturae has nothing to do with all of this: the final objective is to pass a general amnesty".