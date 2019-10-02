Newborn's body found in suitcase

Mother hit by timber load dies after son
Naples
02 Ottobre 2019
Naples, October 2 - Carabinieri police have found the dead body of a newborn hidden inside a suitcase in the apartment of a 30-year-old woman in the town of Vallo della Lucania near Salerno, investigative sources said Wednesday. The woman, a foreign national, had previously gone to the local "San Luca" Hospital in Vallo della Lucania with a haemorrhage, raising the suspicions of medical personnel who alerted police. An autopsy ordered on the newborn's body could be carried out in the coming hours, the sources said.
