LeU MP hurt at sit-in stampede after police clash

Rome, October 2 - A leftwing MP was hurt in a stampede after protesters clashed with police in Rome Tuesday night. Stefano Fassina, one of the bigwigs in the small leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, fell to the ground as police pushed protesters back to allow a councillor to get out of a building and was then trampled on by several people. He was taken to hospital with "crushed chest trauma", in code red. On Wednesday Fassina was said to be "comfortable" in hospital. The protest was by Rome council workers on pay and conditions. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese announced a probe "to see if the police acted correctly". Police said they did not use truncheons in pushing the crowd back. Fassina is expected to be discharged either today or later this week.