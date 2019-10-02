Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2019 | 12:27

Sondrio
Mother hit by timber load dies after son

Reggio Calabria
Sailboat lands 75 migrants in Calabria

Rome
LeU MP hurt at sit-in stampede after police clash

Ventimiglia
64 kg of hash seized at French border

Bolzano
Man arrested for beating, kicking partner in station

Naples
Newborn's body found in suitcase

Rome
'Ius culturae' citizenship sign of civilisation - minister

Rome
Healthcare surcharges to be based on income

Rome
Turin
Soccer: Juve beat Bayer 3-0

Rome
LeU MP hurt at sit-in stampede after police clash

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
C'è un Bari che chiede spazio: Vivarini tiene le porte aperte

Potenzail percorso
Potenza sul tetto d'Europa: sarà Città dello Sport 2021

Brindisil'annuncio
Gabriel Garko girerà a Brindisi scene del suo nuovo film

Leccescongiurata amputazione
Lecce, autotrapianto cellule staminali salva piede a un diabetico

Foggiairregolari
Foggia, GdF scopre 42 lavoratori in nero in una sala ricevimenti: sanzioni

Tarantol'impresa
Da Taranto il tour in bici di Giuseppe Russo, con il sostegno della famiglia di Nadia Toffa

Barinel Barese
Acquaviva, rubava in ospedale mentre i pazienti facevano le visite: arrestata 45enne

BatL'indagine
Trani, compensazioni «troppo ricche»: sotto inchiesta il sindaco e altri 7

MateraLa nomina
Matera, l'assessore D'Andrea consigliere del ministro Franceschini

Bolzano

Man arrested for beating, kicking partner in station

Charged with attempted murder near Bolzano

Man arrested for beating, kicking partner in station

Bolzano, October 2 - A Nihgerian man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of beating and kicking his partner in a station near Bolzano in far northern Italy, local sources said. The 30-year-old man allegedly hit his 28-year-old co-national until she fell to the ground, and then allegedly kicked her in the head. The man has been charged with attempted murder. The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. The alleged attack took place at the station of Bronzolo.

