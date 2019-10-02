Man arrested for beating, kicking partner in station

Bolzano, October 2 - A Nihgerian man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of beating and kicking his partner in a station near Bolzano in far northern Italy, local sources said. The 30-year-old man allegedly hit his 28-year-old co-national until she fell to the ground, and then allegedly kicked her in the head. The man has been charged with attempted murder. The woman was taken to hospital in serious condition. The alleged attack took place at the station of Bronzolo.