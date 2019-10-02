Soccer: Juve beat Bayer 3-0

Turin, October 2 - Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in their second Champions League group match in Turin Tuesday night. The goals came from Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Juve are joint top of Group D with Atletico Madrid, on four points from two games. Coach Maurizio Sarri said he had seen "great quality peaks" from his side. Juve are targeting their third Champions title this season. In the other game involving an Italian club, Atalanta went down to a 2-1 home defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk. This followed a 4-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb and left the Bergamo side bottom of Group C with no points from two games. Inter travel to Barcelona tonight while Napoli go to Genk.