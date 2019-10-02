Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2019 | 10:29

Rome

Budget tax wedge cut to plump wage packets by 500 euros

Rome, October 2 - A cut in the tax wedge in the 2020 budget could plump Italian workers' pay packets by "at least" 500 euros next year, sources said after the update to the government's DEF economic blueprint was approved. The government then plans to double the pay boost, to 1,000 euros, they said. There will also be a "revolution" in healthcare surcharges which will henceforth based on income and family size. Beyond a certain costs threshold care will be free, the sources said. In order to reach these objectives, the DEF update is banking on reclaiming some seven billion euros from the fight against tax evasion. The 2020 budget, the DEF update said, will also discourage the use of cash and focus on fraud on non-existent credits and fraud on fuel, sources said. The 2020 budget must be passed by the end of the year. It must be sent sent to the EU for a green light shortly.

