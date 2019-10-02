'Media hype' over school crucifixes says Fioramonti

Rome, October 2 - Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said he was "dismayed by the media hype" raised after he suggested removing crucifixes from classrooms to respect students of other beliefs. "The issue is not on today's agenda, it is not a priority, not even a far-off one", Fioramonti said. He said that "instead of talking about what he was doing to improve school buildings and help administrations, they're talking about what I said about crucifixes". "This country needs a change in mentality," he said. Fioramonti's suggestion on removing crucifixes raised a hornet's nest of opposition from the Catholic Church and politicians such as nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini who said "Oriana Fallaci was right, Italy is losing its identity". The national atheists' association hailed the suggestion as "a step in the right direction". Fioramonti's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was quick to state that the issue was not on the agenda.