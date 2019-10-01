BR woman can't have basic income says Di Maio

Rome, October 1 - Former new Red Brigades militant Federica Saraceni is not entitle to the basic income she is receiving, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. He vowed to strip Saraceni, who was found guilty of the 1999 murder of labour ministry aide Massimo D'Antona, of the benefit introduced earlier this year by Di Maio's 5-Star Movement. D'Antona widow on Monday voiced dismay that one of her late husband's killers had been granted access to the government's new 'citizenship wage' basic income for job seekers. "I felt a great sense of injustice," said Olga D'Antona after learning that Saraceni was getting the new benefit. "Things that are legal are not always right". Saraceni was given 21 years in jail for her part in the murder of D'Antona, who was gunned down outside his Bologna home. "It's not me who's feeling the brunt of the injustice but all citizens, who have been subjected to it," said Olga D'Antona. "The norm must be revised". INPS pension and social security agency chief Pasquale Tridico said Saraceni qualified for the benefit and that the law only envisaged blocking the income if a person was convicted in the 10 previous years, not 12 years ago as in her case. Far-right League party leader Matteo Salvini said: "Either they clear this up or withdraw (the benefit). Or we'll stop parliament's work". The labour and justice ministries said they would be checking the case with INPS, in order to "verify possible anomalies". Saraceni is currently under house arrest.