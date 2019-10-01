Soccer: Play our cards with Barca says Conte

Milan, October 1 - Inter coach Antonio Conte said the Nerazzurri would "play their cards" in their second Champions League group match at Barcelona on Wednesday. All the teams in the group, which includes Borussia Dortmund and Slavia Prague, have one point having drawn their first game. "If we have the ambition of going ahead we must get points in all our matches," said the former Juve, Chelsea and Italy boss. "It isn't going to be easy at the Camp Nou but we'll play our cards with the greatest respect, knowing that we are facing one of the favourites for the Champions (title). "It will be a tough challenge, whether Messi is playing or not. "We want to face Barcelona with all its players on the field, with Messi too. A unique champion." Argentina great Leo Messi is an injury doubt for the match.