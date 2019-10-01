Pompeo in Italy to talk tariffs, Libya

Martedì 01 Ottobre 2019 | 19:18

Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Bologna
Como
Palermo
Milan
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome, October 1 - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Italy Tuesday for wide-ranging discussions with Italian officials. According to diplomatic sources, bilateral ties, NATO, trade tariffs and the situation in conflict-torn Libya will be high on the agenda of the talks between Italy's top officials and the first Italian-American secretary of state. Pompeo met with President Sergio Mattarella in the presence of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, at the presidential Quirinal palace, on Tuesday afternoon. He then went on to talks with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte at the premier's office. The recent wave of US trade tariffs was said to be among the main talking points, as well as Libya where Italy has been backing the national unity government in its struggle with eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar. Pompeo gave no press conferences Tuesday but will address one after one-to-one talks with Di Maio on Wednesday. He will also speak to the press after meeting Pope Francis on Thursday before heading off to view his ancestral home in the mountainous Abruzzo region. During the October 1-6 trip to Europe, he will go to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Greece too. The US State Department said Tuesday on Pompeo's trip that "Italy is a key NATO Ally, a leader and guarantor of security in the international community, and a reliable partner". It said "Italy plays a crucial role in guaranteeing Transatlantic security, particularly in assuring NATO's southern flank through its presence in Libya and around the world, in Iraq, Kosovo, Lebanon, and Afghanistan". The department recalled that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the U.S.-Italy Strategic Dialogue in July 2018 to address threats to security and stabilization in the Mediterranean region. It said that "the United States looks forward to continuing the excellent cooperation between our two countries with the new Government of Italy, both as NATO Allies and long-standing economic partners." It said Pompeo would meet Italian officials "to discuss the importance of Transatlantic unity and our strong and enduring bilateral relationship." It also said that "today's global challenges underscore the importance of increased and sustained defense investment. "We must have the capabilities and the readiness to deploy forces in a timely fashion to be prepared for the threats the Alliance faces, including those from the South. Modern capabilities and ready forces present a strong deterrent posture." The department also stressed: "Throughout our history, Italian-Americans have enriched the fabric of every aspect of American life." "More than 20 million Americans proudly claim Italian heritage - including the Secretary. Secretary Pompeo is the first Italian-American Secretary of State. His family is from the central, mountainous region of Abruzzo, which he will visit on this trip".

