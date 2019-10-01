PM's office says never considered VAT hike

EU shd offset tariffs - Bellanova
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti
Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta VD
i più letti
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano
Rome
01 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 1 - The premier's office on Tuesday voiced "strong irritation" over reports that it had ever considered hiking VAT. It said it had only considered, but then shelved, an idea of a 1.5% hike for cash with a 3% bonus for using credit cards.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su