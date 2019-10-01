Windfarm king Nicastri gets 9 yrs for mafia

Woman killed by daughter's partner near Como
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti
Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta VD
i più letti
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano
Palermo
01 Ottobre 2019
Palermo, October 1 - Sicilian windfarm king Vito Nicastri On Tuesday got nine years for external complicity in mafia association for bankrolling fugitive Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro in his flight from justice. The Trapani-based renewable energy businessman was one of the key funders of Messina Denaro's long spell on the run, a judge found after a fast-track proceeding. Messina Denaro, 57, the Sicilian mafia's No.1 fugitive, has been on the run since 1993 and was once considered a candidate to be Cosa Nostra's boss of bosses following the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano in 2016 and Salvatore Riina in 2017. He is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in 23 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of him.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su