Windfarm king Nicastri gets 9 yrs for mafia

Palermo, October 1 - Sicilian windfarm king Vito Nicastri On Tuesday got nine years for external complicity in mafia association for bankrolling fugitive Cosa Nostra kingpin Matteo Messina Denaro in his flight from justice. The Trapani-based renewable energy businessman was one of the key funders of Messina Denaro's long spell on the run, a judge found after a fast-track proceeding. Messina Denaro, 57, the Sicilian mafia's No.1 fugitive, has been on the run since 1993 and was once considered a candidate to be Cosa Nostra's boss of bosses following the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano in 2016 and Salvatore Riina in 2017. He is on Europol's list of Europe's most wanted fugitives. He has not been seen in public in 23 years. An informant in 2014 helped authorities update their facial composite of him.