Woman killed by daughter's partner near Como

Como, October 1 - A woman was stabbed to death by her daughter's partner after a violent domestic row at Cantù near Conte on Tuesday. The woman was named as 79-year-old Celestina Castiglia. The killer, who has not been named yet, called the Carabinieri to confess. A heliambulance from Milan flew the woman to hospital but doctors could do nothing for her. The house where the murder took place is in via Cartesio, in the Vighizzolo district of the northern city. An autopsy has been ordered.