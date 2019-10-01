La Scala unions to strike in tour allowance row

Milan, October 1 - La Scala unions said Tuesday they would strike starting October 18, the date of the premiere of Handel's Julius Caesar, in a row over daily allowances for tours. The unions at the storied Milan opera house said they were forced into taking industrial action after the La Scala board on Monday failed to ratify a May deal on the allowances. The unions called for an urgent meeting to discuss the issue and especially the amount paid for previous tours.