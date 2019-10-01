US justice dept shelves ENI Algeria, Nigeria cases

Rome, October 1 - The US Justice Department said Tuesday it had shelved proceedings about Italian fuels giant ENI's dealings in Algeria and Nigeria under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). ENI said it was satisfied with the decision. In a statement, the oil and gas group said "Eni is pleased to acknowledge that it received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Justice that the DOJ has closed its investigation of Eni with respect to the OPL 245 and Algeria matters without taking any action (for more information about these matters, please refer to the Company's annual report). It said "Eni reiterates that neither the Company nor its management was involved in any alleged corrupt activities in relation to the Opl245 transaction in Nigeria. Today's decision by the DOJ confirms the findings of independent advisors, who conducted investigations into the claims following the decision taken by Eni's controlling bodies, which also found no illegal activity. Eni is confident that the allegations currently put forward before the Court of Milan will be found to be groundless. "The Court of Milan had previously acquitted the Company and its management in relation to the Algeria proceedings, having found no instances of any wrongdoing or illegal activities. The judgement therefore reaffirmed the findings of several previous inquiries carried out by independent third parties, which found no involvement on the part of Eni or its management of any alleged illegal or corrupt activity".