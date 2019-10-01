Salvini slams moves for meatless tortellini, no crucifixes

Rome, October 1 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday slammed moves to produce meatless tortellini and to remove crucifixes from public places. "I'm reading that there are those who are asking for tortellini without meat. It's like proposing wine without grapes," he said. "Oriana Fallaci was right. The problem is some Italians forgetting their roots, denying out history, from tortellini to the crucifix." "Should I be the one defending faith and values? I'm a sinner...", Salvini said on Facebook. Some politicians and officials had proposed removing pork from tortellini and crosses from public places to meet the sensitivities and dietary restrictions of Muslims. The latest proposal came from the Curia in Bologna, for the upcoming feast of St Petronius, the city's patron, on October 4.