Salvini slams moves for meatless tortellini, no crucifixes

Woman killed by daughter's partner near Como
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti
Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta VD
i più letti
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano
Rome
01 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 1 - Nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini on Tuesday slammed moves to produce meatless tortellini and to remove crucifixes from public places. "I'm reading that there are those who are asking for tortellini without meat. It's like proposing wine without grapes," he said. "Oriana Fallaci was right. The problem is some Italians forgetting their roots, denying out history, from tortellini to the crucifix." "Should I be the one defending faith and values? I'm a sinner...", Salvini said on Facebook. Some politicians and officials had proposed removing pork from tortellini and crosses from public places to meet the sensitivities and dietary restrictions of Muslims. The latest proposal came from the Curia in Bologna, for the upcoming feast of St Petronius, the city's patron, on October 4.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su