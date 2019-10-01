Martedì 01 Ottobre 2019 | 17:49

Como
Woman killed by daughter's partner near Como

Palermo
Windfarm king Nicastri gets 9 yrs for mafia

Milan
La Scala unions to strike in tour allowance row

Rome
Mattarella receives Pompeo, Di Maio present

Rome
US justice dept shelves ENI Algeria, Nigeria cases

Rome
Salvini slams moves for meatless tortellini, no crucifixes

Rome
Education minister moots removing crosses from schools

Vatican City
Vatican prosecutors seize AIF documents

Rome
AMA board resigns

Rome
Italian students abroad up 191% in 10 yrs

Vatican City
Pope urges prayer for missionary 'spring'

Il Biancorosso

Il focus
Baril il nigeriano Awua si racconta: non andavo mai al fiume nel mio Paese

BariPrima classificata
Tiro dinamico, la barese Borraccia campione nazionale di categoria Lady open

Tarantocinema
Six Underground: il trailer del film Netflix girato a Taranto

Leccenel basso Salento
Leuca, spettacoli con musica alta senza autorizzazioni: denunciati gestori di 3 locali

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, aveva in camera da letto 14 sacchi di marijuana: arrestato agricoltore

Potenzalavoro
Potenza, «Licenziati e riassunti da apprendisti»: Cgil contro azienda indotto Fca

Brindisitra Ostuni e Carovigno
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese nel Brindisino e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato

MateraInchiesta Villa Paradiso
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Batoperazione in tutta italia
Adescavano ragazze da far prostituire in centri massaggi: sequestrata struttura anche a Barletta

Bari, nuovo colpo al clan Strisciuglio: 10 in carcere per estorsioni e droga

Emma, parla l'ufficio stampa: «Cartelle cliniche false circolano sui social, non fidatevi»

Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Turi, schianto frontale con la moto: muore poliziotto di Castellaneta

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Rome

Education minister moots removing crosses from schools

Rome, October 1 - Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti on Monday mooted removing crucifixes from schoolrooms to underline their secular nature, sparking a huge row. "I believe in a secular school, I think that schools must be secular and allow all cultures to express themselves and not show one symbol in particular," he said. The idea met stiff opposition from the Catholic Church and from hard-right League leader Matteo Salvini who dubbed Fioramonti "a minister more worthy of anarchist squats than university research". Fioramonti declined to comment Tuesday saying the row was "sterile". Msgr Michele Pennisi, archbishop of Monreale near Palermo, said the case was a gift for Salvini who "will use it against the government". The issue of crucifixes in schools, courtrooms and other public spaces has pitted secular activists against traditionalists over recent years. The most recent ruling from the European Court of Justice said that "displaying the crucifix does not injure religious freedom". The Italian association of atheists welcomed Fioramonti's statement saying "this a good step forwards".

