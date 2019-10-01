Vatican prosecutors seize AIF documents
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti
Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta VD
i più letti
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano
Vatican City
01 Ottobre 2019
Vatican City, October 1 - Vatican prosecutors on Tuesday seized documents from the offices of the city state's Financial Information Authority (AIF) and its Secretariat of State. The seizure was made after complaints by Vatican Bank IOR and the Vatican auditor's office last summer, the sources said.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su