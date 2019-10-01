AMA board resigns

Rome, October 1 - The board of Rome trash company AMA resigned on Tuesday, sources said. The decision was made just 100 days after it took over due to a dispute with the city council, the sources said. President Luisa Melara, Managing Director Paolo Longoni and director Massimo Ranieri, plus the others, resigned over a clash with Rome city council over 18 million euros owed for cemetery services. This issue also caused the resignation of the previous board, chaired by Lorenzo Bagnacani. The placement of the 18 million in a risk fund failed to avert the board's resignation. On Saturday the city council said it had no intention of approving "a balance sheet drawn up in an incorrect way containing assessments of accounting already previously not approved by the council". Rome is going through the latest of its trash emergencies.