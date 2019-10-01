Italian students abroad up 191% in 10 yrs

Vatican prosecutors seize AIF documents
Rome
01 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 1 - The number of Italian school students who have gone abroad to study, even for as short a spell as three months, rose 191% over the last 10 years, the Intercultura-ISPOS Foundation said Tuesday. It said the number of secondary school students who spent at least three months abroad last year was 10,200, 38% up on 2016 and 191% up on 2009.
