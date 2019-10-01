Pope urges prayer for missionary 'spring'

Vatican City, October 1 - Pope Francis on Tuesday released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for October, which is that the breath of the Holy Spirit engender a new missionary spring in the Church, Vatican News reported. In his prayer intention for the month of October 2019, Pope Francis invites us to pray that "the breath of the Holy Spirit engender a new missionary 'spring' in the Church." It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month. The full text of his intention is below: Today, a new impulse to the Church's missionary activity is needed to face the challenge of proclaiming Jesus and his death and resurrection. Reaching the peripheries - the human, cultural, and religious settings still foreign to the Gospel: this is what we call the "missio ad gentes". We must also remember that the heart of the Church's mission is prayer. In this Extraordinary Missionary Month, let us pray that the Holy Spirit may engender a new missionary "spring" for all those baptized and sent by Christ's Church. The Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed "The Pope Video" initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.