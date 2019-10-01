Mike Pompeo lands in Rome

Ciampino, October 1 - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed at Rome's Ciampino airport on Tuesday to start a four-day visit to Italy. Pompeo, who is of Italian heritage, will have talks with President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Pompeo will also have a private meeting with Pope Francis and visit Abruzzo to tour his ancestral home. During the October 1-6 trip to Europe, he will go to Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Greece too.