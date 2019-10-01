Barr 'asked Italy for Russiagate help'

Vatican prosecutors seize AIF documents
Rome
01 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 1 - US Attorney General William Barr asked Italy for help in clearing up the origins of the Russiagate case, US media reported Monday. According to the New York Times and the Washington Post, Barr met intelligence officials from various countries to look at the CIA and FBI's activities on the 2016 US elections. The NYT and WP said Barr flew to Italy Friday and met with high-ranking State officials.
