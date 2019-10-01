Education minister moots removing crosses from schools

Rome, October 1 - Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti on Monday mooted removing crucifixes from schoolrooms to underline their secular nature, sparking a huge row. "I believe in a secular school, I think that schools must be secular and allow all cultures to express themselves and not show one symbol in particular," he said. The idea met stiff opposition from the Catholic Church and from hard-right League leader Matteo Salvini who dubbed Fioramonti "a minister more worthy of anarchist squats than university research". Fioramonti declined to comment Tuesday saying the row was "sterile".