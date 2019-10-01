Three doctors probed after woman bleeds to death

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti
Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta VD
i più letti
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano
Milan
01 Ottobre 2019
Milan, October 1 - Three doctors working at Milan's Humanitas hospital are under investigation in relation to the case of a woman who died after a miscarriage. The 40-year-old allegedly bled to death because the gynaecologists did not perform a hysterectomy after allegedly perforating her uterus during curettage.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su