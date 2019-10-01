House panel OK to cutting MPs

Rome, October 1 - The House constitutional affairs committee on Tuesday approved a move to slash Italy's parliamentarians by 345, from 945 to 600. Majority parties voted in favour while Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia voted against. The hard right League and Brothers of Italy MPs were absent from the vote. A new mandate was approved for new rapporteur Giuseppe Brescia,who is chair of the panel. The text is expected to hit the floor of the House on October 7. The cut, which does not count Italy's five life Senators, is a flagship policy pledge of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). It is also backed by the M5S's government partners, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the centrist Italia Viva party.