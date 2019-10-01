Woman killed near Como, perhaps by daughter's partner

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Como
01 Ottobre 2019
Como, October 1 - A woman was stabbed to death after a violent domestic row at Cantù near Conte on Tuesday. According to the first fragmentary reports the row was between the woman and her daughter's partner. A heliambulance from Milan flew the woman to hospital but doctors could do nothing for her. The house where the murder took place is in via Cartesio, in the Vighizzolo district of the northern city. An autopsy has been ordered.
