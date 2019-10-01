Imam arrested for beating kids during Islam lessons

Venice, October 23 - A 23-year-old Bangladeshi national who was acting as an imam in the northern city of Padua was arrested by State police on Tuesday for allegedly beating children during Islam lessons. The suspect allegedly hit pupils aged five to 10, including blows to the head, and threatening them during lessons at Padua's Bangladesh Cultural Center. "I thank and pay my sincerest compliments to the prosecutors and the State police for the investigation that led to this morning's provision," said Padua Mayor Sergio Giordani. "Children must not be touched and this smart work by the institutions to stop unacceptable conduct is the cornerstone of the positive integration we must all work for".