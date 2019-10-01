Martedì 01 Ottobre 2019 | 13:07

Napoli
Security beefed up at Pompeii

Security beefed up at Pompeii

 
Rome
Many Italian teens are sedentary, drink too much - report

Many Italian teens are sedentary, drink too much - report

 
Ciampino
Mike Pompeo starts Italy visit

Mike Pompeo starts Italy visit

 
Milan
Fitch cuts Italy 2019 growth forecast to zero

Fitch cuts Italy 2019 growth forecast to zero

 
Rome
Worker killed in accident at FCA plant, strike called

Worker killed in accident at FCA plant, strike called

 
Rome
Govt keeps promises says Di Maio after VAT hike averted

Govt keeps promises says Di Maio after VAT hike averted

 
Rome
Anti-trust body fines Panzironi for repeated violation

Anti-trust body fines Panzironi for repeated violation

 
Rome
D'Antona widow dismayed at killer's basic income

D'Antona widow dismayed at killer's basic income

 
Florence
Restaurateur Pinchiorri probed for stalking

Restaurateur Pinchiorri probed for stalking

 
Aosta
Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 90cm a day

Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 90cm a day

 
Sao Paulo
Brazil pipe sector focuses on knowledge to beat uncertainty

Brazil pipe sector focuses on knowledge to beat uncertainty

 

Baril il nigeriano Awua si racconta: non andavo mai al fiume nel mio Paese

Bari, il nigeriano Awua si racconta: non andavo mai al fiume nel mio Paese

 

Potenzalavoro
Potenza, «Licenziati e riassunti da apprendisti»: Cgil contro azienda indotto Fca

Potenza, «Licenziati e riassunti da apprendisti»: Cgil contro azienda indotto Fca

 
Brindisitra Ostuni e Carovigno
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese nel Brindisino e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato

Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, propone prestazione sessuale ai carabinieri per evitare una multa: arrestata

Cerignola, propone prestazione sessuale ai carabinieri per evitare una multa: arrestata

 
MateraInchiesta Villa Paradiso
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti

 
Tarantodalla polizia
Taranto, si intrufola a scuola per rubare computer: arrestato 49enne

Taranto, si intrufola a scuola per rubare computer: arrestato 49enne

 
Barinel Barese
Bitonto, lite in negozio di alimenti, volano sedie: disposta chiusura per 3 giorni

Bitonto, lite in negozio di alimenti, volano sedie: disposta chiusura per 3 giorni

 
Lecceriqualificazione
Lecce, area caserma ex massa liberata dai reperti: via ai lavori

Lecce, area caserma ex massa liberata dai reperti: via ai lavori

 
Batoperazione in tutta italia
Adescavano ragazze da far prostituire in centri massaggi: sequestrata struttura anche a Barletta

Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta

 

Bari, nuovo colpo al clan Strisciuglio: 10 in carcere per estorsioni e droga

Bari, nuovo colpo al clan Strisciuglio: 10 in carcere per estorsioni e droga

Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

Emma, parla l'ufficio stampa: «Cartelle cliniche false circolano sui social, non fidatevi»

Emma, parla l'ufficio stampa: «Cartelle cliniche false circolano sul web, non fidatevi»

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Turi, schianto frontale con la moto: muore poliziotto di Castellaneta

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Rome

Many Italian teens are sedentary, drink too much - report

43% of 15-year-old boys are binge drinkers says ISS

Many Italian teens are sedentary, drink too much - report

Rome, October 1 - Many Italian teens do not get enough exercise and drink too much alcohol, according to a report released on Tuesday by the nation's Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said that less than 10% of 11-to-15-years spend at least one hour a day in movement, as recommended by World Health Organization (WHO), with 20-30% skipping breakfast and just a third eating fruit and vegetables every day. It said that, in 2018, 43% of 15-year-old boys and 37% of 15-year-old girls had been on drinking 'binges'. Gambling is another problem. The report said four in 10 young 15-year-olds had taken part in some form gambling - 62% of boys and 23% of girls. It said gambling was a problem, or was in danger of becoming a problem, for 16%.

