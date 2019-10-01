Many Italian teens are sedentary, drink too much - report

Rome, October 1 - Many Italian teens do not get enough exercise and drink too much alcohol, according to a report released on Tuesday by the nation's Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said that less than 10% of 11-to-15-years spend at least one hour a day in movement, as recommended by World Health Organization (WHO), with 20-30% skipping breakfast and just a third eating fruit and vegetables every day. It said that, in 2018, 43% of 15-year-old boys and 37% of 15-year-old girls had been on drinking 'binges'. Gambling is another problem. The report said four in 10 young 15-year-olds had taken part in some form gambling - 62% of boys and 23% of girls. It said gambling was a problem, or was in danger of becoming a problem, for 16%.