Worker killed in accident at FCA plant, strike called

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ubriaco investe ciclista senegalese e scappa, poi torna indietro: denunciato
Matera, donne pagavano 350 euro per prostituirsi in una villa: 2 arresti
Facevano prostituire ragazze in centri massaggi: sequestri anche a Barletta VD
i più letti
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano
Rome
01 Ottobre 2019
Rome, October 1 - A 40-year-old worker is dead after an accident at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's (FCA) plant at Cassino, in the central province of Frosinone. Unions called an eight-hour strike for all of the three shifts set to be worked at the plant on Tuesday in protest. According to an initial reconstruction, the man died due to a deep neck injury he suffered while trying to move machinery with a colleague.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su