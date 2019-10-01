Worker killed in accident at FCA plant, strike called

Rome, October 1 - A 40-year-old worker is dead after an accident at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles's (FCA) plant at Cassino, in the central province of Frosinone. Unions called an eight-hour strike for all of the three shifts set to be worked at the plant on Tuesday in protest. According to an initial reconstruction, the man died due to a deep neck injury he suffered while trying to move machinery with a colleague.