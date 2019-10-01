Govt keeps promises says Di Maio after VAT hike averted

Martedì 01 Ottobre 2019 | 11:34

Rome, October 1 - Foreign Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that the government was keeping its promises after it approved its DEF economic blueprint featuring an outline of the 2020 budget law. The budget is set feature 29 billion euros in new measures and will avert a rise on value-added tax that was set to kick in next year. "We are keeping a promise - to stop VAT rising," Di Maio said. "There are measures for families who have children - the family act with a payment for families, and nurseries, which should be free, will in the budget law". The government's DEF sees the State raising seven billion euros next year from measures to combat tax evasion and around 14 billion will be freed up thanks to use of the 'flexibility' granted in the EU's budget rules. It sees the deficit-to-GDP ratio being at 2.2% next year and the debt-to-GDP ratio coming down from 137.7% to 135.1%. People will get a rebate of up to 475 euros if in the previous year they have used credit cards for payments of up to 2,500 euros instead of cash in sectors prone to high levels of tax evasion.

