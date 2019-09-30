Anti-trust body fines Panzironi for repeated violation

Rome, September 30 - The Italian anti-trust authority has fined Life 120 Italia and Welcome Time Elevator, as well as the television broadcaster Teletimeuniverso and self-professed healer and anti-ageing guru Adriano Panzironi, for repeating previously sanctioned business practices. The authority noted that the previous sanctions against the TV star, known for pushing a 'live until you're 120' lifestyle and diet programme, had been issued on September 13, 2018. The two fines are 250,000 euros and 40,000 euros. The anti-trust body noted in a statement that Life 120 Italia had continued to use two versions of a commercial for the Orac Spice product within episodes of the Il CercaSalute program.