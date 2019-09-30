Restaurateur Pinchiorri probed for stalking

Anti-trust body fines Panzironi for repeated violation
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno
i più letti
Florence
30 Settembre 2019
Florence, September 30 - Italian restaurateur Giorgio Pinchiorri has been placed under investigation for allegedly stalking a female employee at his three Michelin starred Florence eatery and wine bar, sources said Monday. "I've been through a lot in my life, I'll get through this too," said Pinchiorri, who owns the Enoteca Pinchiorri in the Tuscan capital. Pinchiorri, 75, said he was confident he would prove his innocence.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su