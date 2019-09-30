Restaurateur Pinchiorri probed for stalking

Florence, September 30 - Italian restaurateur Giorgio Pinchiorri has been placed under investigation for allegedly stalking a female employee at his three Michelin starred Florence eatery and wine bar, sources said Monday. "I've been through a lot in my life, I'll get through this too," said Pinchiorri, who owns the Enoteca Pinchiorri in the Tuscan capital. Pinchiorri, 75, said he was confident he would prove his innocence.