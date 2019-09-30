Chunk of Mont Blanc glacier sliding 90cm a day

Aosta, September 30 - Part of a section of a glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc that is in danger of collapsing is sliding down the mountain at a speed of 90cm a day, the Val d'Aosta regional government and the safe mountain foundation at Courmayeur said Monday. Raffaele Rocco, the head of planning, water resources and territory for the Valle d'Aosta region, said this 27,000-cubic-meter chunk is 10% of the section of the glacier that is in danger of breaking away. It is moving approximately three times as fast as the rest of the section, which is sliding around 30-35cm a day, and eight times as fast as the rear section which is moving at 15 centimetres a day. Radar has been installed to monitor this section of the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses mountain of the Mont Blanc massif, near Courmayeur. Experts say rapidly retreating glaciers, an important source of fresh water, are among the many symptoms of the human-made climate crisis.