Brazil pipe sector focuses on knowledge to beat uncertainty

Sao Paulo, September 30 - Brazil is one of the world's biggest exporters of steel, with products distributed in more than 100 countries across the globe, but the current economic scenario, which is less than encouraging, has led firms in the metallurgy and pipes sector to prick up their ears, in search of ways to overcome the momentary crisis. According to data from the Brazilian Steel Institute (IABr), Brazilian steel production registered a fall of 13.4% in the month of August, reaching 2.52 million tonnes. Furthermore, sales on the domestic market fell 7.2%, for a total of 1.61 million tonnes. The crisis in the sector worsened at the beginning of the year, after the European Union announced it was setting tariff barriers on Brazilian steel products, within the framework of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China. This decision was a reaction to the tariffs on the international import of steel announced by US President Donald Trump. To that can be added the still slow recovery of the Brazilian economy and the crisis undermining its neighbour Argentina. "Chinese raw materials have always been a source of concern for us," says in a conversation with ANSA David Campos, commercial director of Remadi, a firm that specialises in zinc-plated attachments and hydraulic metals, adding that "malleable pig iron can be obtained from iron remains, but we have brass, stainless steel and aluminium products which are more sensitive to these raw material problems". The most difficult scenarios, however, can yield opportunities. According to Flávio Paiva, managing director of IPC Brasile, which produces iron connections, this context of uncertainty requires companies to adopt a "strategic and academic approach". "We do not believe in luck or chance. When there is no good wave to surf on, knowledge becomes more important to got and navigate directly on the market. Prices, logistics, the dollar, inflation: all these factors are practically identical for all competing firms, but the difference consists in the way in which each stores knowledge, and the use they make of it. For us, knowledge is everything", Paiva told ANSA. In his opinion, trade tensions at a global level and the exchange rate problems in Brazil are reasons to be concerned, but there are also "signs of optimism, albeit with a certain dose of caution", in relation to a possible improvement in the economy. "Knowledge is what allowed us to grow at higher rates than out competitors. If we make a comparison, the sector registers a contraction, and yet IPC Brasile is growing, so I would like to recommend to all firms to invest in the most important thing, knowledge," Paiva concluded. Remadi, for example, has bet on a strategy of persuasion to demonstrate the importance of investing in high quality products in fire fighting, which is one of its focal points of action. "Our products are competitive, but not cheap, because of the technology. We must convince firms that they need good maintenance of fire fighting equipment, because this will serve to protect people. We must present it as a kind of investment to save human lives", explained the manager, David Campos. This knowhow and strategies of the firms in sector will be part of what will be exhibited, October 1-3, during the Fair of international pipes, valves, pumps, connections and components (Tubotech), which will take place in Sao Paulo. The 10th edition of the event, organized by the Brazilian Associazione of the Industry of metallic pipes and accessories (Abitam) and Cipa Fiera Milano, is seen by the segment as an opportunity to expand the business and partnerships of the sector. At the same time as Tubotech, there will also be the 4th edition of Wire South America, the international fair of wires and cables.