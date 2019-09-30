D'Antona widow dismayed at killer's basic income

Rome, September 30 - The widow of Massimo D'Antona, a labour ministry expert killed by the new Red Brigades in Bologna in 1999, on Monday voiced dismay that one of her late husband's killers had been granted access to the government's new basic income for job seekers. "I felt a great sense of injustice," she said after learning that Federica Saraceni was getting the new benefit. "Things that are legal are not always right". Saraceni was given 21 years in jail for her part in the murder of D'Antona, who was gunned down outside his home. "It's not me who's feeling the brunt of the injustice but all citizens, who have been subjected to it," said Olga D'Antona. "The norm must be revised".