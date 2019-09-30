Criminal lawyers to strike on statute limitations stop

Rome, September 30 - Italy's criminal lawyers are to strike for five days, from October 21-25, against a reform stopping the statute of limitations after first-instance trials. The Union of Criminal Chambers announced the strike Monday. It said the reform enshrined an "aberrant" principle. "Citizens will remain in the sway of criminal justice for an indefinite time," it said. The justice ministry has said it does not intend to change the measure, which was tabled by the previous government, the union said. And the ruling centre-left Democratic Party "has only voiced extremely bland reservations about it," it said.