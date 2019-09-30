No more health cuts says Speranza

Rome, September 30 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza promised Monday that the government would not cut funding to Italy's national health service. "The season of health cuts is over," said Speranza, a member of the small leftwing LeU group. "I'm fighting to increase the resources of the national health fund". The minister added that he wanted to cut the 'ticket' fees patients have to pay as a contribution to the cost of services, such as tests and specialist examinations.