Autumn to hit Italy Wednesday

Rome
30 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 30 - Autumn will hit Italy on Wednesday with widespread rainstorms and gales across the country, meteorologists said Monday. There will also be widespread hailstorms as temperatures drop dramatically, they said. Italy has been enjoying an Indian summer. The last day of the heat will be Tuesday, forecasters said, after which an Atlantic storm front will bring temperatures down by an average eight degrees.
