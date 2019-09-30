Lunedì 30 Settembre 2019 | 16:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Autumn to hit Italy Wednesday

Autumn to hit Italy Wednesday

 
Rome
Criminal lawyers to strike on statute limitations stop

Criminal lawyers to strike on statute limitations stop

 
Rome
No more health cuts says Speranza

No more health cuts says Speranza

 
PECHINO

Hong Kong: polizia, proteste domani 'molto pericolose' (2)

 
Vatican City
Pope establishes Sunday of the Word of God

Pope establishes Sunday of the Word of God

 
Caserta
Riding stable owner arrested for abusing 7 girls

Riding stable owner arrested for abusing 7 girls

 
Rome
Di Maio backs lowering voting age to 16

Di Maio backs lowering voting age to 16

 
Rome
'Befana bonus' eyed to boost credit card use

'Befana bonus' eyed to boost credit card use

 
Rome
Cut taxes on low earners - Zingaretti

Cut taxes on low earners - Zingaretti

 
Turin
Medium-term budget needed, not VAT hike - Boccia

Medium-term budget needed, not VAT hike - Boccia

 
Rome
Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Lega pro
Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisocial
Monopoli, la città approda su Instagram con un profilo ufficiale

Monopoli, la città approda su Instagram con un profilo ufficiale

 
Foggiadal sottosegretario
Stornarella: Potito, il 12enne che ha manifestato per il clima da solo, invitato al Miur

Stornarella: Potito, il 12enne che ha manifestato per il clima da solo, invitato al Miur

 
Tarantosiderurgico
Taranto, Afo2: sospeso lo spegnimento, eseguito provvedimento Magistratura

Taranto, Afo2: sospeso lo spegnimento, eseguito provvedimento Magistratura

 
Brindisinel brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, evade dai domiciliari: cc lo pizzicano ubriaco che guida contromano, arrestato

S.Pietro Vernotico, evade dai domiciliari: cc lo pizzicano ubriaco che guida contromano, arrestato

 
Materaservizi e accoglienza
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

 
Leccericerca
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

 
PotenzaTrasformazioni demografiche
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

 

i più letti

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Turi, schianto frontale con la moto: muore poliziotto di Castellaneta

Bari, trascinato in un casolare da due extracomunitari: «Pestato e rapinato»

Bari, trascinato in un casolare da due extracomunitari: «Pestato e rapinato»

Brindisi, buono postale svalutato: a 105 anni va dal giudice per recuperare 102mila euro di risparmi

Brindisi, buono postale svalutato: 105enne dal giudice per riavere 102mila euro di risparmi

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Racale, tenta di rapinare donna e un 94enne con un bastone di 40cm: arrestato

Racale, tenta di rapinare donna e un 94enne con un bastone di 40cm: arrestato

Vatican City

Pope establishes Sunday of the Word of God

Announcement on Feast of St Jerome

Pope establishes Sunday of the Word of God

Vatican City, September 30 - Pope Francis' Apostolic Letter, Motu proprio "Aperuit illis", published on Monday, establishes that "the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time is to be devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the Word of God", Vatican News reported Monday. The timing of the document is significant: 30 September is the Feast of Saint Jerome, the man who translated most of the Bible into Latin, and who famously said: "Ignorance of Scripture is ignorance of Christ". This year also marks 1600 years since his death. The title of the document, "Aperuit illis", is equally important. They are its opening words, taken from St Luke's Gospel, where the Evangelist describes how the Risen Jesus appeared to His disciples, and how "He opened their minds to understand the Scriptures". Recalling the importance given by the Second Vatican Council to rediscovering Sacred Scripture for the life of the Church, Pope Francis says he wrote this Apostolic Letter in response to requests from the faithful around the world to celebrate the Sunday of the Word of God. In the Motu proprio (literally, "of his own initiative"), Pope Francis declares that "the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time is to be devoted to the celebration, study and dissemination of the Word of God". This is more than a temporal coincidence, he explains: the celebration has "ecumenical value, since the Scriptures point out, for those who listen, the path to authentic and firm unity". Pope Francis invites local communities to find ways to "mark this Sunday with a certain solemnity". He suggest that the sacred text be enthroned "in order to focus the attention of the assembly on the normative value of God's Word". In highlighting the proclamation of the Word of the Lord, it would be appropriate "to emphasize in the homily the honour that it is due", writes the Pope. "Pastors can also find ways of giving a Bible, or one of its books, to the entire assembly as a way of showing the importance of learning how to read, appreciate and pray daily with Sacred Scripture". The Bible is not meant for a privileged few, continues Pope Francis. It belongs "to those called to hear its message and to recognize themselves in its words". The Bible cannot be monopolized or restricted to select groups either, he writes, because it is "the book of the Lord's people, who, in listening to it, move from dispersion and division towards unity". "Pastors are primarily responsible for explaining Sacred Scripture and helping everyone to understand it", writes Pope Francis. Which is why the homily possesses "a quasi-sacramental character". The Pope warns against improvising or giving "long, pedantic homilies or wandering off into unrelated topics". Rather, he suggests using simple and suitable language. For many of the faithful, he writes, "this is the only opportunity they have to grasp the beauty of God's Word and to see it applied to their daily lives". The Pope uses the scene of the Risen Lord appearing to the disciples at Emmaus to demonstrate what he calls "the unbreakable bond between Sacred Scripture and the Eucharist". Since the Scriptures everywhere speak of Christ, he writes, "they enable us to believe that His death and resurrection are not myth but history, and are central to the faith of His disciples". When the sacraments are introduced and illumined by God's Word, explains the Pope, "they become ever more clearly the goal of a process whereby Christ opens our minds and hearts to acknowledge His saving work". "The role of the Holy Spirit in the Scriptures is primordial", writes Pope Francis. "Without the work of the Spirit, there would always be a risk of remaining limited to the written text alone". The Pope continues: "This would open the way to a fundamentalist reading, which needs to be avoided, lest we betray the inspired, dynamic and spiritual character of the sacred text". It is the Holy Spirit who "makes Sacred Scripture the living word of God, experienced and handed down in the faith of His holy people". Pope Francis invites us never to take God's Word for granted, "but instead to let ourselves be nourished by it, in order to acknowledge and live fully our relationship with Him and with our brothers and sisters". The Pope concludes his Apostolic Letter by defining what he describes as "the great challenge before us in life: to listen to Sacred Scripture and then to practice mercy". God's Word, writes Pope Francis, "has the power to open our eyes and to enable us to renounce a stifling and barren individualism and instead to embark on a new path of sharing and solidarity". The Letter closes with a reference to Our Lady, who accompanies us "on the journey of welcoming the Word of God", teaching us the joy of those who listen to that Word - and keep it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati