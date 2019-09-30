Cut taxes on low earners - Zingaretti

Rome, September 30 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Monday that next year's budget must include tax cuts for low earners. "Cutting taxes on those who earn little is important for consumer spending, which is at a standstill, and because there are too many people who can't make it to the end of the month," he said. "It is right not to increase VAT, it is not right to offload the costs with local council cuts leaving mayors alone again or raising cash while ignoring the condition of poor people who need higher wages," he said. Zingaretti also called for an end to austerity policies. "Let's not repeat the errors of the past which created poverty, fear and anger," he said. "We must aim for growth". "Development and social justice must march in tandem".