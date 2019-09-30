'Befana bonus' eyed to boost credit card use

Rome, September 30 - The government is weighing a bonus for people who use credit cards and help the fight against tax evasion, a 'superbonus' to be paid out in one whack at the start of the year and this dubbed a 'Befana Bonus' after the witch that brings children presents on the Epiphany on January 6, sources said Monday. The befana bonus would come on top of a monthly cashback mechanism for all payments with credit and debit cards, the sources said. The moves will target sectors that are most at risk of tax dodging, which costs the Italian economy billions of euros a year. The befana bonus would be inserted into plans to reform the VAT system, the sources said. The government is aiming to rejig some VAT brackets. photo: Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri