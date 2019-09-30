Medium-term budget needed, not VAT hike - Boccia

Turin, September 30 - Confindustria industrial employers' chief Vincenzo Boccia said Monday a medium term budget was needed from the government and not VAT hikes. "It's clear that we would need a fiscal reform that helps the worlds of production, labour and business," he said. "But to achieve this, for intellectual honesty, we need a medium term budget that you can't do in a year, given the resources we have". "And they shouldn't hike VAT". Boccia said Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri's mooting selective VAT hikes was "an operation in realism". "We naturally don't share the issue of raising VAT nut it is the concept that we don't have great resources is right and it is therefore clear that the economy minister must take the sums into account." The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) has proposed raising VAT in some areas to raise funds to cut the tax wedge on low-to-medium income households. But its government partners, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and Matteo Renzi's centrist Italia Viva party, have come out against this.