Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Rome, September 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate for September was steady at 0.4%, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Monday. The rate has been at this level, the lowest since November 2016, for three months, the national statistics agency said. It added that its consumer-price index was down 0.5% in month-on-month terms. ISTAT said that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was up 0.1 of a percentage point to 0.8%.