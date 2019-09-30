Lunedì 30 Settembre 2019 | 16:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Autumn to hit Italy Wednesday

Autumn to hit Italy Wednesday

 
Rome
Criminal lawyers to strike on statute limitations stop

Criminal lawyers to strike on statute limitations stop

 
Rome
No more health cuts says Speranza

No more health cuts says Speranza

 
PECHINO

Hong Kong: polizia, proteste domani 'molto pericolose' (2)

 
Vatican City
Pope establishes Sunday of the Word of God

Pope establishes Sunday of the Word of God

 
Caserta
Riding stable owner arrested for abusing 7 girls

Riding stable owner arrested for abusing 7 girls

 
Rome
Di Maio backs lowering voting age to 16

Di Maio backs lowering voting age to 16

 
Rome
'Befana bonus' eyed to boost credit card use

'Befana bonus' eyed to boost credit card use

 
Rome
Cut taxes on low earners - Zingaretti

Cut taxes on low earners - Zingaretti

 
Turin
Medium-term budget needed, not VAT hike - Boccia

Medium-term budget needed, not VAT hike - Boccia

 
Rome
Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

Lega pro
Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

Bari, la nuova vita di Simeri: da precario di lusso a uomo della Provvidenza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Barisocial
Monopoli, la città approda su Instagram con un profilo ufficiale

Monopoli, la città approda su Instagram con un profilo ufficiale

 
Foggiadal sottosegretario
Stornarella: Potito, il 12enne che ha manifestato per il clima da solo, invitato al Miur

Stornarella: Potito, il 12enne che ha manifestato per il clima da solo, invitato al Miur

 
Tarantosiderurgico
Taranto, Afo2: sospeso lo spegnimento, eseguito provvedimento Magistratura

Taranto, Afo2: sospeso lo spegnimento, eseguito provvedimento Magistratura

 
Brindisinel brindisino
S.Pietro Vernotico, evade dai domiciliari: cc lo pizzicano ubriaco che guida contromano, arrestato

S.Pietro Vernotico, evade dai domiciliari: cc lo pizzicano ubriaco che guida contromano, arrestato

 
Materaservizi e accoglienza
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno

 
Leccericerca
Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

Da Calimera alla rivista Science Advances: la favola di Francesco, che studia l'origine del popolo italiano

 
PotenzaTrasformazioni demografiche
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione

 
BatNel Nordbarese
Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

Andria, sale la protesta degli agricoltori: «Il decreto ci danneggia»

 

i più letti

Puglia, 4mila assunzioni per il 118

Turi, schianto frontale con la moto: muore poliziotto di Castellaneta

Bari, trascinato in un casolare da due extracomunitari: «Pestato e rapinato»

Bari, trascinato in un casolare da due extracomunitari: «Pestato e rapinato»

Brindisi, buono postale svalutato: a 105 anni va dal giudice per recuperare 102mila euro di risparmi

Brindisi, buono postale svalutato: 105enne dal giudice per riavere 102mila euro di risparmi

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Basilicata, misterioso avvistamento nei cieli del Potentino: piovono segnalazioni

Racale, tenta di rapinare donna e un 94enne con un bastone di 40cm: arrestato

Racale, tenta di rapinare donna e un 94enne con un bastone di 40cm: arrestato

Rome

Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Rate remains at lowest level since 2016

Inflation steady at 0.4% in Sept - ISTAT

Rome, September 30 - Italy's annual inflation rate for September was steady at 0.4%, according to a flash estimate released by ISTAT on Monday. The rate has been at this level, the lowest since November 2016, for three months, the national statistics agency said. It added that its consumer-price index was down 0.5% in month-on-month terms. ISTAT said that its trolley index of frequently bought items such as food and household goods was up 0.1 of a percentage point to 0.8%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati