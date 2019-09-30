Soccer club sacks coach after Greta insults

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione
i più letti
Grosseto
30 Settembre 2019
Grosseto, September 30 - A Tuscan amateur soccer club has sacked its deputy youth coach after he posted insulting comments about climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg. "This whore! aged 16, she can work the streets. She's the right age," wrote Tommaso Casalini on Facebook. Casalini vainly apologies for the remarks, saying he had not "meant" them.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su