Another two skeletons found at Rome metro dig

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, esercenti di piazza Matteotti «invasi» dai turisti in cerca di un bagno
Basilicata terra di single: famiglie numerose in via di estinzione
i più letti
Rome
30 Settembre 2019
Rome, September 30 - Another two ancient skeletons have been found at a Rome utility company dig opposite a metro station. The late ancient bones turned up at the ACEA power and water utility works opposite the Piramide stop. The first skeleton was found on September 20.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su