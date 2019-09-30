Belgian brothers found dead in Florence, pharmacist probed

Florence, September 30 - A pharmacist is under investigation in Florence in relation to the case of two Belgian brothers aged 20 and 27 who were found dead in a hotel in the Tuscan city on Sunday, sources said on Monday. At the moment, one of the hypotheses is that the siblings were killed by a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol. The recently qualified pharmacist is suspected of having sold one of the brothers two packets of highly powerful opioid painkillers without a prescription, the sources said. One of the brothers is thought to have begged the pharmacist for the drugs, saying he needed them to stop the pain following an operation on his arm. Two packets of 28 pills of the painkiller were found in the brothers' room - one was completely empty while 14 pills were left in the other. Coroners are set to perform autopsies on the bodies. The brothers were on holiday with their father and his partner.