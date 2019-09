League files proposed election-law referendum question

Rome, September 30 - A League delegation led by Deputy Senate Speaker Roberto Calderoli on Monday presented its proposed question for a referendum that would seek to change the election law, scrapping the proportional representation quota. The proposed referendum to give Italy a pure first-past-the-post system has been backed by the regional assemblies of Veneto, Sardinia, Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Abruzzo, Liguria and Basilicata.